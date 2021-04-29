The top two Section 4AA contenders dueled Wednesday with No. 5 ranked Mounds View edging No. 7 Mahtomedi 4-3 at Mounds View.
It came down to No. 2 doubles. With the team score 3-3, Mounds View’s Luke Turkington and Philip Apel lost the first set to Wyatt Hanson and Evin Sougstad but stormed back to win the next two 6-0, 6-0.
Mahtomedi had won three of the first four matches completed against Mounds View, the reigning state champion (champs in 2019; there was no tournament last year).
"I know Evin and Wyatt are disappointed by the outcome after starting the match so well,” Zephyr coach Aaron Freer said.
The Zephyrs, frustrated, did some venting on the bus ride home, Freer said, then vowed not to dwell on it but look ahead with increased focus and effort.
“We are looking forward to seeing Mounds View again in the section playoffs,” Freer said.
Bjorn Swenson, the reigning state singles champion for Mounds View, was first off the court with a 6-0, 6-1 win over eighth-grader Brandon Pham.
Mahtomedi’s Will Lieberman cruised 6-2, 6-0 over Nolan Jones in a duel of freshmen at No. 4. Lieberman's groundstroke game had Jones as he had Jones moving side to side.
David Azcona won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 over Parker Bryntesen, who was subbing for Emmanuel Alex, who was away at a national USTA event.
Freer praised Azcona’s competitive fire, foot speed and good hands. “He really shows some of our younger guys what it means to be engaged with each and every point."
The Zephyrs then took No. 1 doubles with sophomore Dylan Pham and freshman Jack Allaben winning 6-3, 6-0 over Mustang juniors Yatharth Sharma and Josh Lange, who were in their first match at No. 1.
Mounds View didn’t lose again. Christo Alex beat Sam Rathmanner 6-2, 6-2 at 2-singles, and Peter Culp and Sidharth Sharma pulled out two close sets over Adam Radabaugh and Sam Kalkman 7-5, 6-4, rallying from 4-5 in the first set, at 3-doubles, and their 2-dubs team finished it off.
"We put ourselves in a good spot, up 3-1 with three matches still on court,” Freer said. “That's what you hope for, a shot for someone to rise to the occasion to win. Unfortunately, today we couldn't find that next level in some spots that I felt we could have taken advantage."
Mounds View 4, Mahtomedi 3
SINGLES
(1) Bjorn Swenson, MV, def. Brandon Pham 6-0, 6-1
(2) Christo Alex, MV, def. Sam Rathmanner 6-2, 6-2
(3) David Azcona, Mah, def. Parker Bryntesen 6-1, 6-0
(4) Will Lieberman, Mah, def. Nolan Jones 6-2, 6-0
DOUBLES
(1) Dylan Pham/Jack Allaben, Mah, def. Yatharth Sharma/Josh Lange 6-3, 6-0
(2) Luke Turkington/Philip Apel, MV, def. Evin Sougstad/Wyatt Hanson 3-6, 6-0, 6-0
(3) Peter Culp/Sidharth Sharma, MV, def. Adam Radabaugh/Sam Kalkman 7-5, 6-4
