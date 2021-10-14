Mounds View captured its fourth straight section tennis championship with a 7-0 shutout of Mahtomedi on Wednesday at White Bear Lake Lifetime Fitness.
It was the third straight season the Mustangs have beaten the Zephyrs in the finals. The last two years, the score was 4-3.
“The team played so well today. I am extremely proud of the girls,” coach Scott Sundstrom said. “They played to win today and played as a cohesive team, rooting each other on, and being incredibly upbeat. They trusted that their best shots would win them the match, and they did.”
The No. 3 ranked Mustangs will take a 15-2 into the state Class 3A tournament, Oct. 26-27 at the University of Minnesota. Mahtomedi, ranked No. 8, finished 16-5, including a 5-2 loss to Mounds View early in the season.
The Zephyrs were a combined 37-3 at the top two spots coming into this match, but Mounds View senior Molly Austin topped Mahtomedi’s Annika Munson 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, reversing a loss to the Zephyr sophomore in the Aug. 30 match, and Katerina Smiricinschi, who missed the earlier match, beat Mari Meger 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2.
Completing the sweep were Rory Wahlstrand and Isabella Myrland in singles, and Amanda Diao/Shae Crockarell, Emma Sun/Avery Schifsky, and Emily Aman/Annabelle Huang in doubles.
Section singles and doubles will be held Thursday at Stillwater Area High School and Oak-Land Middle School and Tuesday at White Bear Lake Lifetime Fitness. Mounds View’s Austin and Smiricinschi will team up in doubles and they are seeded No. 1. Diao and Crockarell, their normal No. 1 team, are seeded No. 2. The singles entrants will be Wahlstrand and Myrland.
Centennial’s entrants will be Munson (three-time state qualifier) and Meger in singles, and Cambell Albers/Nina Vander Louw and Sonya Pothoff/Kate Hoffman in doubles.
Mounds View 7, Mahtomedi 0
SINGLES
(1) Molly Austin, MV, def Annika Munson 6-4, 6-4
(2) Katerina Smiricinschi, MV, def Mari Meger 6-0, 6-2
(3) Rory Wahlstrand, MV, def Sonya Potthoff 6-4, 6-4
(4) Isabella Myrland, MV, def Kathryne Foley 2-6, 7-6, 10-8
DOUBLES
(1) Amanda Diao/Shae Crockarell, MV, Campbell Albers/Nina Vander Louw 6-4, 6-4
(2) Emma Sun/Avery Schifsky, MV, def Kate Hoffman/Megan Langer 6-2, 6-3
(3) Emily Aman/Annabelle Huang, MV, def Olivia Bengtson/Julia Swanson 6-2, 6-3
