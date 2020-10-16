There was no state tennis tournament this year but the clash between Mounds View and Mahtomedi to conclude the 2020 season displayed all the skills and drama you’d want in a state final four match.
The two unbeatens pounded at each other down to the final seconds Wednesday, with crisp autumn leaves whipping past their sneakers in bursts of cold October wind, before Elayna Bartels pulled out the Section 4AA championship for Mound View.
The host Mustangs prevailed over the Zephyrs, 4-3, for the second straight year, by the same score, completing this pandemic-shortened season 14-0. Mahtomedi finished 13-1.
The team score was knotted at 3-3 when Mahtomedi’s Kate Hoffman and Kayla Meslow capped a three-set win at No. 3 doubles.
That left the outcome in the hands of Bartels and Mahtomedi’s Mari Meger. When 3-doubles ended, Meger had a 1-0 lead. They jousted for another 45 minutes. Their teammates and coaches, along with dozens of parents and students, all bundled up, surrounded the court, hanging on every serve and volley.
Meger led 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, 4-3 and 5-4, and had a 40-15 edge on match point. However, Bartels dug in. She delivered on every shot after that and edged ahead while Meger lapsed into some errors. Bartels wrapped up a 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 decision.
“It was nerve wracking, but I couldn’t show her that,” said Bartels about her familiar rival. “Mari started making mistakes. She double faulted at least twice, and she has a great serve.”
When the match ended on an unforced error, Bartels finally showed some emotion. “I was tearing up, even before I got to the net for the handshake,” said Bartels, who then disappeared amid a mob of joyous teammates.
A year ago, the same two girls also were the last match completed in the section finals, but Mounds View already had four points, so their third set was a tiebreaker, which Meger won. This time, with the match undecided, a full set was required. “I think that helped me,” Bartels said.
Bartels finished her senior season unbeaten, after losing only to Meger and an Edina girl her junior year.
Mounds View’s other points came from Katia Bartels (Elena’s twin) at 3-singles, and their top two doubles teams — Molly Austen and Ella Roesler at No. 1, and Katerina Smiricinschi and Annika Lindgren at No. 2.
Mahtomedi breezed to straight-set wins by Lauren Splett and Annika Munson at No. 1 and 2 singles for a quick 2-0 lead, then had to wait a long time before their 3-dubs team got them another win.
Last year, Mahtomedi beat Mounds View in the regular season but the Mustangs took the all-important rematch, then placed third in the state tournament. Both were ranked in the top five in 2020, and would have been again this year but no rankings were kept by the coaches association, due to schedules being limited to conference matches under MSHSL pandemic rules.
“Mahtomedi is one of the few teams we play that has a lot of really good players. We have been big rivals,” said Bartels.
It was the third consecutive section crown for Mahtomedi and a great one for their six seniors to quit on.
“I am incredibly proud of these girls and this team,” said coach Scott Sundstrom. He praised the group’s integrity, team-first mentality, and support for each other. He has coached most of them since childhood.
“They worked hard throughout the season on improving their games. We focused on specific things in doubles (pouching, movement, recovery) and in singles (consistency and approaching the net). Both of those played dividends in the end.”
The Mustangs are also successful in the classroom with have an average GPA of 3.98, he noted.
“It has been a privilege to coach this team and I am ecstatic that we went out with a win,” Sundstom said.
Mounds View 4, Mahtomedi 3
SINGLES
(1) Lauren Splett, Mah, def Amanda Diao 6-1, 6-0
(2) Annika Munson, Mah, def Emma Sun 6-1, 6-0
(3) Katia Bartels, MV, def Nina Vander Low 6-1, 6-0
(4) Elena Bartels, MV, def Mari Meger 3-6, 6-2, 7-5
DOUBLES
(1) Molly Austin-Ella Roesler, MV, def Campbell Albers-Hanna Bradt 6-1, 6-3
(2) Katerina Smiricinschi-Annika Lindgren, MV, def Alayna Schweiters-Liv Kent 6-3, 7-5
(3) Kate Hoffman-Kayla Meslow, Mah, def Hannah Lindgren-Santana Pattanaik 3-6, 6-4, 6-3
