The No. 7 ranked Mahtomedi Zephyrs lost their regular season finale to No. 4 Rochester Mayo 5-2 on Monday at Mounds View. (Mayo also played No. 5 Mounds View, which beat them 4-3).
Mahtomedi (15-3), which went unbeaten the Metro East Conference, will start Section 4AA on Wednesday hosting White Bear Lake on Wednesday.
In singles, Mayo’s No. 8 ranked Taj Bhagra beat Mahtomedi’s No. 9 Sam Rathmanner 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1. That was just the second loss of the season for Rathmanner.
The Zephyrs points came from Brandon Pham over Philip Wisniewski 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Jack Allaben over Zach Thomas 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3. Mayo’s Ben Erickson tipped Dylan Pham 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4.
Mayo swept doubles — Spencer Busch/Caleb Nelson over Charlie Diebel/Brennan Eitel 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Caleb Kennel/Daniel Meunier over Harlan Molitor/Aidan Wald 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2, and Noah Wisniewski/David Teng over Stefan Hammerschmidt/Max Hendrickson 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
