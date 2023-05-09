Maple Grove edged Mahtomedi 4-3 in a duel of ranked teams on Monday. No. 10 ranked Mahtomedi (11-5) got wins in the top three singles by Sam Rathmanner 6-1, 6-1; Brandon Pham 6-1, 6-1; and Jack Allaben 6-1, 6-0. Aidan Wald lost at 4-singles 6-1, 6-0. No. 6 Maple Grove (14-8) cruised in doubles, winning 36 of 40 games.

