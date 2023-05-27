Three leaders of Mahtomedi’s section champion tennis team have captured singles and doubles championship as well.
Sam Rathmanner, Zephyr junior, captured the Section 4AA singles title Friday, while junior Jack Allaben and sophomore Brandon Pham nabbed the doubles title.
The semifinals and finals were played Friday at the University of Minnesota. Previous matches were played Wednesday at Eastview Rec Center in St.Paul.
Rathmanner beat Mounds View’s Soren Swenson 6-2, 6-3 in the championship match. He cruised into the finals beating Anders Swenson of Mounds View, Derrick Thomas of White Bear Lake and Michael Sipahimalani of Irondale, winning 36 of 37 games.
Allaben and Pham defeated teams from Stillwater, Centennial and Roseville to reach the finals, where they turned back Centennial’s Sean Oslund and Zack Chaffey 6-2, 6-0.
Rathmanner (23-3), the Zephyrs regular 1-singles player, is ranked No. 6 in the state. Pham (24-2), who plays 2-singles, is ranked eighth. Allaben, who plays 3-singles, is undefeated at 26-0.
Mahtomedi (20-5), ranked No. 7 in the state, won the Section 4AA team title beating Mounds View 4-3 in the finals on Tuesday.
The state Class 2A team tournament will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, June 6-7, and individuals will be held June 8-9, all at the University of Minnesota Baseline Courts.
