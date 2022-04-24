On a rare sunny afternoon this spring, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs defeat St. Thomas Academy 5-2 at home Thursday, improving to 4-1.
Sophomore Sam Rathmanner rolled through his match 6-0, 6-0, improving to 4-1. Freshman Brandon Pham found himself in an early back-and-forth, leading 3-2 in the first set, and proceeded to take the next nine games for a 6-2, 6-0 win. Sophomore Jack Allaben held down the No. 3 spot with authority, 6-0, 6-1 win. Sophomore Mavrick Cook lost his varsity debut at No. 4.
Perhaps the most entertaining match was No. 2 doubles where Mahtomedi seniors Charlie Diebel and Brennan Eitel took the first set 6-3 and led 5-2 in the second before St. Thomas rattled off five straight games to win 7-5. The Zephyr duo bounced back in the third set 6-3.
Junior Dylan Pham and senior Harlan Molitor were in control a7 No. 1 doubles from the beginning, winning 6-2, 6-0. Senior Stefan Hammerschmidt and freshman Zach Burge won the first set 6-2 at No. 3, but STA made some adjustments and took the next two sets 6-3, 6-3.
SINGLES — (1) Sam Rathmanner, M, def. Matthew Card 6-0, 6-0 (2) Brandon Pham/Chase Konezny 6-2, 6-0 (3) Jack Allaben, M, def. Drew Lindstrom 6-0, 6-1 (4) Braxton Spata, S, def. Mavrick Cook 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES — (1) Dylan Pham/Harlan Molitor, M, def. Tate Hinkemeyer/Ed Kern 6-0, 6-2 (2) Brennan Eitel/Charlie Diebel, M, def. Matthew Zander/Gavin Massey 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 (3) Dante Ziperstein/Britton Jarpe, S, def. Stefan Hammerschmidt/ Zach Burge 2-6, 6-3, 6-3
