Mahtomedi’s coach credited “mental focus and home court advantage” as the Zephyrs won a duel of highly-ranked teams 5-2 over Mounds View on Wednesday.
The No. 6 ranked Zephyrs hosted the No. 3 ranked Mustangs in a matchup of potential leading Section 4AA contenders on a windy, warm day in Mahtomedi.
"We knew that Mounds View would be a tremendous test for us,” Mahtomedi coach Aaron Freer said. “Scott (Sundstrom) does a great job over at Mounds View, and we were really looking forward to being challenged by this match and their players."
Mahtomedi is 10-1 overall. Mounds View’s 7-3 record includes two losses to No. 1 Edina and a win over No. 4 Rochester Mayo.
First off the court for Mahtomedi was 8th-grader Annika Munson with s 6-4, 6-0 win at 2-singles, showing “tremendous composure” after trailing sophomore Molly Austin 4-3 in the first set, Freer said.
Mounds View pulled even with freshman Katerina Smiricinschi beating senior Elena Carlson 6-1 6-1.
The Zephyrs quickly moved ahead 3-1 as junior Lauren Splett and freshman Mari Meger capped victories within minutes of each other. Splett won 6-2, 6-1 over freshman Amanda Diao at No. 1, and Meger tipped junior Katie Bartels 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4.
Mounds View kept its hopes with a 1-doubles victory by senior Paige Trondson and junior Sanjana Pattanaik over Zephyr seniors Sarah Hoffman and Annika Hillstrom 6-2, 6-4.
"I thought our first doubles team played a solid second set,” Freer said, “and gave themselves a chance to force the match to go to a third set, but it was too little too late."
That left 2-doubles and 3-doubles on the courts and Mahtomedi won the first set in each.
The clincher for the Zephyrs was juniors Liv Kent and Alayna Schwieters winning 6-2, 7-5 over Leah Brandt/Emma Sun at No. 2 after a back-and-forth second set. With the pressure off, the No. 3 team of Hannah Bradt/Campbell Albers closed out a 7-5, 6-2 win over Elena Bartels/Hannah Lindgren.
Freer said his team is blessed with enough depth that the ninth through 14 players are equally skilled and interchangeable.
“I was really happy and proud to see Campbell and Hannah rise to the challenge” of securing the clincher, the coach said.
Freer is a first-year head coach for the Zephyr girls (he also took over the boys program late spring) and allowed that there’s a period of time when coaches and players adjust to each other.
“I thought everything we have done in practice and matches up to this point was paving the way for us to be successful today,” he said. “We will enjoy this for tonight, but then it's back to work to make sure we keep the same focus for the rest of the season and into the section playoffs."
Mahtomed 5, Mounds View 2
Singles
(1) Lauren Splett, Mah, def. Amanda Diao6-2, 6-1
(2) Annika Munson, Mah, def. Molly Austin 6-4, 6-0
(3) Katerina Smiricinschi, MV, def. Elena Carlson 6-1, 6
(4) Mari Meger, Mah, def. Katia Bartels 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
(1) Sanjana Pattanaik/Paige Trondson, MV, def. Annika Hillstrom/Sarah Hoffman 6-2, 6-4
(2) Liv Kent/Alayna Schwieters, Mah, def. Leah Brandt/Emma Sun 6-2, 7-5
(3) Hannah Bradt/Campbell Albers, Mah, def. Elena Bartels/Hannah Lindgren 7-5, 6-2
