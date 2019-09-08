Mahtomedi tennis made a strong showing at the Duluth East Invitational on Saturday, defeating three traditionally strong Class AA teams — St. Cloud Tech 6-1, Duluth East 4-3, and Elk River 5-2.
“A really good day of tennis for us, going 3-0 against some great competition,” coach Aaron Freer said.
Mahtomedi is 6-1 and ranked No. 8 in Class 2A.
Against Tech, eighth-grader Annika Munson beat No. 8 ranked junior AshleyTarrolly 6-1, 6-4. Kayla Meslow made her varsity debut, teaming with Alayna Schwieters for a 3-doubles win, part of a doubles sweep by the Zephyrs. Liv Kent won in her first singles match of the season at No. 4. Mari Meger lost to unbeaten Natalie Peterson at 3-singles while showing “grit and determination” that would serve her well the rest of the day.
Against Duluth East, the Greyhounds took 1-doubles, the Zephyrs got a win from Hanna Bradt and Campbell Albers at 3-doubles, and Meger won 7-5, 6-0 at 4-singles for a 2-1 lead. Duluth East pulled even with their 2-doubles team prevailing.
Elena Carlson, Zephyr senior usually at 1-doubles, rallied to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 in her first singles match of the season, at No. 3, to regain a 3-2 lead. It was 3-3 after the Greyhounds’ Alli Hietala topped Lauren Splett 6-3, 6-1 at 1-singles, a duel of longtime USTA rivals.
That left it up to No. 2 singles, where Annika Munson breezed 6-0, 6-1.
The Zephyrs closed against No. 7 ranked Elk River (12-2), which had edged both East and Tech by 4-3.
That match was tied 1-1 before Zephyr freshmen Meger and Sonya Potthoff both bounced back from first-set losses to win the next two sets at No. 3 and 4 singles. “Meger and Potthoff showed tremendous resilience, determination and a never-quit attitude,” Freer said, adding that he and assistant Caitlyn Merzbacher were “a mess of nerves” but the players stayed calm.
The match score was 3-2 before Munson got the clincher at 1-singles and Splett and Sarah Hoffman closed with a three-set win at 1-doubles. The first point came from Carlson and Annika Hillstrom at 2-doubles.
Freer said one of the tourney goals was to give all 14 varsity players at least one match, which they did.
The Zephyrs will host No. 3 ranked Mounds View on Monday, 4 p.m.
Zephyrs 6, St. Cloud Tech 1
Singles — (1) Annika Munson, M, def. Ashley Tarrolly 6-1, 6-4 (2) Lauren Splett, M, def. Kate Inderieden 6-3, 6-3 (3) Natalie Peterson, SCT, def. Mari Meger 6-2, 7-5 (4) Liv Kent, M, def. Ella Marohl 6-2, 6-2
Doubles — (1) Elena Carlson/Sarah Hoffman, M, def. Leah Donnelly/Kylie Starren 6-4, 6-3 (2) Chloe Irvine/Annika Hillstrom, M, def. Chloe Woodman/Maddie Dahnke 6-0, 6-1 (3) Alayna Schwieters/Kayla Meslow, M, def. Anna Miller 6-1, 6-2
Zephyrs 4, Duluth East 3
Singles — (1) Aili Hietala, DE, def. Lauren Splett 6-3, 6-1 (2) Annika Munson, M, def. Catherine Karakas 6-0, 6-1 (3) Elena Carlson, M, def. Cursta Dimberio 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 (4) Mari Meger, M, def. Elley Graysmark 7-5, 6-0
Doubles — (1) Shay Callaway/Maggie Payette, DE, def. Sarah Hoffman/Annika Hillstrom 6-0, 6-0 (2) Annabelle Humphreys/Saijal Vacek, DE, def. Liv Kent/Chloe Irvine 6-2, 6-4 (3) Hannah Bradt/Campbell Albers, M, def. Greta Anderson/Ally Johnson 6-2, 6-1
Zephyrs 5, Elk River 2
Singles — (1) Annika Munson, M, def. Emma Anderson 6-2, 6-2 (2) Lydia Haack, ER, def. Liv Kent 6-2, 6-0 (3) Mari Meger, M, def. Ava Nelson 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 (4) Sonya Potthoff, M, def. Leah Skogquist-Berg 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
Doubles — (1) Lauren Splett/Sarah Hoffman, M, def. Paige Anderson/Lauren Conzet 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 (2) Annika Hillstrom/Elena Carlson, M, def. Olivia Grev/Kate Perbix 6-2, 6-2 (3) Abby Johnson/Alexa Engebretson, ER, def. Kate Hoffman/Alayna Schwieters 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.