The Mahtomedi Zephyrs defeated Tartan 7-0 on Tuesday, setting up a duel for the Metro East Conference title on Thursday. The Zephyrs are 6-0 in conference, outscoring opponents 41-1. They will play at Simley, also 6-0 in conference. Mahtomedi (12-2) will close the regular season Monday, hosting No. 10 Woodbury.
Mahtomedi 7, Tartan 0
Singles — (1) Annika Munson, M, def. Lauren Lambert 6-0, 6-0 (2) Lauren Splett, M, def. Lydia Ato 6-0, 6-0 (3) Mari Meger, M, def. Alyssa Ettlinger 6-3, 6-1 (4) Sonya Potthoff, M, def. Raissa Rih-reh 6-1, 6-0
Doubles — (1) Elena Carlson/Annika Hillstrom, M, def. Andreiana Aurelius/Samantha Baker 6-2, 6-0 (2) Kate Hoffman/Sarah Hoffman, M, def. Simone Chounlamontry/Isabelle Thao 6-1, 6-1 (3) Alayna Schwieters/Liv Kent, M, def. Megan Axberg/Kierra Ciolkosz 6-0, 6-0
