Mahtomedi (3-2) cruised to a conference victory over Simley 7-0 on Tuesday. Winning in singles from 1 through 4 were Sam Rathmanner 6-0, 6-0; Brandon Pham 6-0, 6-0; Luke Roettger 6-1, 6-0; and Reese Nelson 6-0, 6-0. Winning in doubles from 1 through 3 were Jack Allaben/Aidan Wald 6-0, 6-1; Zach Burge/Max Hendrickson 6-2, 6-0; and Tommy Bengtson/Charlie Swanson 6-0, 6-0.
Commented
