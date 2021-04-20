Mahtomedi and Simley braved light snow flurries and chilling wind on a 39-degree day to play their scheduled tennis match Monday in Inver Grove Heights. Mahtomedi won 7-0, improving to 4-1 for the season.
"I was really proud of our experienced players for maintaining their focus throughout a cold match where it is easy to become distracted,” coach Aaron Freer said.
“And it was really fun for our guys to be able to cheer on Stefan and Aidan to their first varsity victories. When we are off the court, we want everyone on the team to feel encouraged and motivated by the investment their peers have in their success."
Aidan Wald, freshman, won at No. 4 singles, and Stefan Hammerschmidt, a junior, paired with Sam Kalkman to win at No. 2 doubles.
Brandon Pham, eighth-grader, played No. 1 singles and won 6-0, 6-0.
The Zephyrs will host Stillwater on Wednesday, travel to St. Thomas Academy on Thursday and host Duluth East on Friday.
Mahtomedi 7, Simley 0
SINGLES
(1)Brandon Pham, M, ef. Nathan Schauer 6-0, 6-0
(2) Jack Allaben, M, def. Connor Hassing 6-0, 6-1
(3) Adam Radabaugh, M, def. Dominick Olaes 6-1, 6-1
(4) Aidan Wald, M, def. Alex Naaya 6-2, 6-2
DOUBLES
(1) Evin Sougstad/Dylan Pham, M, def. Albert Monsore/Gabe Alvear 6-0, 6-0
(2) Sam Rathmanner/Wyatt Hanson, M, def. Austin Penttila/Aaren Schmotter 6-0, 6-0
(2) Stefan Hammerschmidt/Sam Kalkman, M, def. Ryan Leonard/Ethan Gregg 6-2, 6-0
