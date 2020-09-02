Mahtomedi picked up its second 7-0 win on Tuesday, blanking Henry Sibley there. Winning in singles were Annike Munson 6-0, 6-0; Mari Meger 6-2, 6-2; Nina Vander Lous 6-1, 6-1; and Sonya Potthoff 6-0, 6-1. Winning in doubles were Lauren Splett/Olivia Kent 6-1, 6-0; Campbell Albers/Hanna Bradt 6-1, 6-2; and Alayna Schwieters/Kayla Meslow 6-1, 6-0.
