Mahtomedi nipped Orono 4-3 on Monday, improving to 4-2. The Zephyrs took all four singles in straight sets. Sam Rathmanner won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1, while Brandon Pham, Jack Allaben and Dylan Pham all cruised 6-0, 6-0. Orono (3-3) swept doubles -- Joe Kasper/Anthony Perrill over Aidan Wald/Max Hendrickson 6-0, 6-2; Kaeden Erickson/Max Skanse over Luke Roettger/Zach Burge 6-0, 6-0; and Nathan Tanner/Leyton Day over Reese Nelson/Eli Hendrickson 6-2, 6-4.

