After a rainy week causing multiple postponements, Mahtomedi opened Section 4AA play on Friday defeating Hill-Murray 7-0 in cold, wet conditions.
The top-seeded Zephyrs (15-2) move on to semifinals on Monday at noon at the University of Minnesota against the winner of Centennial vs. Roseville, who’ll play at 8 a.m.
Hill-Murray had prevailed over Totino-Grace 4-3 earlier in the day.
Six of seven matches started well for Mahtomedi with only Chloe Irvine/Annika Hillstrom falling behind, 3-0. But they rebounded to win 6-3, 6-1.
The Zephyrs quickly led 3-0 with Lauren Splett, Annika Munson and Liv Kent/Alayna Schwieters all winning 6-0, 6-0. Also winning were Mari Meger, Sonya Pothoff and Elena Carlson/Sarah Hoffman.
“I thought our intensity and execution was much sharper today than the first time we played Hill,” said coach Aaron Freer, referring to a 7-0 win in conference play. “It was a good start to our playoff journey and we are hopeful for more good things to come in the upcoming week."
Mahtomedi 7, Hill-Murray 0
Singles — (1) Lauren Splett, M, def. Sami Young 6-0, 6-0 (2) Annika Munson, M, def. Maddie Katz 6-0, 6-0 (3) Mari Meger, M, def. Olivia Katz 6-0, 6-2 (4) Sonya Potthoff, M, def. Abby Bechfold 6-0, 6-2
Doubles — (1) Elena Carlson/Sarah Hoffman, M, def. Payton Cahill/Maibel Petschke 6-1, 6-0 (2) Chloe Irvine/Annika Hillstrom, M, def. Loralai Vanguilder/Brooke Tjernlund 6-3, 6-1 (3) Liv Kent/Alayna Schwieters, M, def. Emma Vaske/Anna Vlaisavljevich 6-0, 6-0
