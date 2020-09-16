Mahtomedi has completed a dominant run through the conference girls tennis regular season.
The Zephyrs vanquished previously-unbeaten Simley 7-0 on a warm, windy Tuesday afternoon at home, finishing their Metro East slate with a 7-0 record, winning 48 of 49 matches.
Next on the schedule is the conference tournament over three playing dates, starting Tuesday.
"We knew Simley was going to be our best test of this conference-only season,” coach Aaron Freer said.
“Four of our matches started the way we anticipated, and in the other three, (the Zephyrs) took some time to settle into their matches. The first 30-35 minutes of the match were a bit nerve wracking, so a lot of credit to Simley for that challenge.”
At No. 1, freshman Annika Munson, facing her toughest opponent of the season, battled to a 6-2 6-1 win over junior Clara Thoemke. At No. 2, sophomore Mari Meger handed Sarah Borchard her first loss 6-1, 6-0.
“Meger was the first match off the court, to set the tone for the Zephyrs,” Freer said.
At No. 3, freshman Kate Hoffman started slow but pulled out a 7-5, 6-2 win. At No. 4, senior Hanna Bradt, normally in doubles, played singles for just the second time and won 6-4, 6-3.
Senior captains Lauren Splett and Liv Kent handed Erin Borchard and Cayla Friemann their first loss 6-0, 6-1. Splett, five-year veteran who’s normally at 1- or 2-singles, “volunteered her spot in singles,” said Freer, “to make the Zephyrs stronger through the doubles teams.”
Another senior captain, Alayna Schwieters, teamed with junior Nina Vander Louw at No. 3. They lost the first set in a tiebreaker but won 12 of the next 14 games and prevailed 9-11, 6-2, 6-0.
Completing the shutout were junior Kayla Meslow with sophomore Campbell Albers at No. 3 doubles, 6-1, 6-2.
“In the end I was proud of our girls for battling through some adversity and taking the match 7-0,” Freer said. “We are looking forward to competing in the conference playoffs coming up."
The top-seeded Zephyrs will host Hastings on Thursday, Hill-Murray on Tuesday, and Simley the following Thursday.
Mahtomedi 7, Simley 0
SINGLES
(1) Annika Munson, M, def. Clara Thoemke 6-2, 6-1
(2) Mari Meger, M, def. Sarah Borchard 6-1, 6-2
(3) Kate Hoffman, M, def. Leah Thoemke 7-5, 6-2
(4) Hanna Bradt, M, def. Keira Schmid 6-4, 6-3
DOUBLES
(1) Liv Kent-Lauren Splett, M, def. Erin Borchard-Cayla Friemann 6-0, 6-1
(2) Alayna Schwieters-Nina Vander Louw, M, def. Chrissa Muller-Ellie Johnson 6-7 (9), 6-2, 6-0
(3) Campbell Albers-Kayla Meslow, M, def. Cailynn Thomas-Ali Loomis 6-1, 6-2
