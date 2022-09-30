Mahtomedi gained a tie for the Metro East  championship by defeating Simley 5-2 in the conference finale at home Thursday.

The Zephyrs finished 6-1 in conference with a loss to Hastings, 4-3. Hastings was 6-0 in conference before losing to Hill-Murray 4-3 on Thursday. The Zephyrs and Raiders share the title while Hill-Murray placed third at 5-2.

