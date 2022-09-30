Mahtomedi gained a tie for the Metro East championship by defeating Simley 5-2 in the conference finale at home Thursday.
The Zephyrs finished 6-1 in conference with a loss to Hastings, 4-3. Hastings was 6-0 in conference before losing to Hill-Murray 4-3 on Thursday. The Zephyrs and Raiders share the title while Hill-Murray placed third at 5-2.
Against Simley in singles, Mari Meger won 6-1, 6-3; Kathryne Foley lost 6-2, 7-5; Mallory Langer lost 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-6l and Lily Carlson won 6-3, 6-3. In doubles, Campbell Albers/Kate Hoffman won 6-2, 6-0; Sonya Potthoff/Olivia Bengtson won 6-0, 6-3; and Megan Langer/Molly Moffitt won 6-0, 6-0.
Mahtomedi is 10-6 overall and will close the regular season against White Bear Lake on Friday.
