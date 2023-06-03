The Mahtomedi tennis team is seeded fourth for the state Class 2A tournament that starts Tuesday at the University of Minnesota and will conclude Wednesday. The Zephyrs face Eden Prairie.
The pairings Tuesday are No. 1 Wayzata (20-1) vs. Becker (21-1) at 8 a.m., No. 4 Mahtomedi (20-5) vs. No. 5 Eden Prairie (12-8) at 10 a.m., No. 2 Rochester Mayo (21-1) vs. Eagan (16-6) at noon and No. 3 Blake (17-1) vs. Elk River (26-4) at 2 p.m.
