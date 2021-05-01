Mahtomedi remained unbeaten in conference with a 7-0 win over Hill-Murray on Friday at home. The Zephyrs are 4-0 in the Metro East and 8-2 overall.
Will Lieberman, freshman, and Sam Kalkman, senior, paired for the first time, were first off the courts, winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Posting 6-0, 6-0 wins were Brandon Pham and David Azcona at 3 and 4 singles, making it 3-0. Sam Rathmanner/Dylan Pham won 6-1, 6-0 at 1-doubles, finishing moments after Jack Allaben’s 6-1, 6-0 win at 1-singles. Evin Sougstad/Wyatt Hanson made it 6-0, winning 3-dubs 6-2, 6-1.
Adam Radabaugh closed with a 4-singles win 6-2, 7-6. Radabaugh trailed throughout the second set, each changeover by one game, before taking a 6-5 lead. With both teams watching, Wolsfeld took the next game to force a seven-point tiebreaker. Radabaugh cruised 7-0.
The Zephyrs will take on some of the top teams in the state at the Edina Invitational on Saturday.
Mahtomedi 7, Hill-Murray 0
SINGLES
(1) Jack Allaben, M, def. John Paul Snell 6-1, 6-0
(2) Adam Radabaugh, M, def. Eric Wolsfeld 6-2, 7-6, 7-0tb
(3) Brandon Pham, M, def. Charlie Breien 6-0, 6-0
(4) David Azcona, M, def. Jack Senden 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES
(1) Sam Rathmanner/Dylan Pham, M, def. Brendan Bonin Adam Hejny 6-1, 6-0
(2) Will Lieberman/Sam Kalkman, M, def. Nick Grannis/Charlie Stinson 6-1, 6-0
(3) Wyatt Hanson/Evin Sougstad, M, def. DJ Stumpf/Gavin Katz 6-2, 6-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.