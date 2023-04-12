After a long two weeks of weather delays, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs tennis team hit the outdoor courts for just the second time this season Tuesday— this time to open the schedule, with a 5-2 home win over Two Rivers.
It was a rare Minnesota tennis opener in warm weather as they Zephyrs and Warriors played high 70’s sunshine.
"It's been a tough spring to get started,” coach Aaron Freer said. “Most of our time has been sorting through the tryout process with limited court time, so the positive of today is that we found a way to win and get the season started in a positive way.”
The top three Zephyrs players made quick work of their opponents, all winning by 6-0, 6-0 — junior Jack Allaben at No. 3 singles, junior Sam Rathmanner at No.1 and sophomore Brandon Pham at No. 2, finishing in that order.
With the Zephyrs leading 3-0, Two Rivers was making the Zephyrs earn each point in the doubles matches.
After breezing through the first set 6-1, senior Dylan Pham and sophomore Zach Burge at No. 1 lost the second set 6-2. The pair raced to a 4-1 and 5-2 lead in the third, but missed opportunities saw Two Rivers close the gap to 5-4. Pham served out the match for the 6-4 third set win and clinched the fourth team point for the Zephyrs.
Juniors Aidan Wald and Max Hendrickson fell behind early in the first set but came back to take the set 6-4. Hendrickson was down 15-40 on his serve and managed to hold while Wald put away critical points at the net. The pair led 5-2 in the second set, but were forced to a tiebreaker by the Warriors. The Zephyrs took the second set tiebreaker 7-2 for the two set victory.
Freshman Charlie Swanson and eighth grader Reese Nelson at No. 3 fell behind early and played a close match, losing 7-6, 6-3.
“Our team is relatively young in the depth positions,” assessed Freer, “and I am excited to see how our newer players grow in their competitiveness and skill level over the next several weeks.
“We have a great group of students on the team, and now we need to put in the work to keep getting better every day."
The Zephyrs at at Blake on Wednesday and at South St. Paul on Thursday.
Mahtomedi 5, Two Rivers 2
(1) Sam Rathmanner, M, def. Andrew Eckmann 6-0, 6-0
(2) Brandon Pham, M, def. Nolan McNally 6-0, 6-0
(3) Jack Allaben, M, def. Corbin Challifour 6-0, 6-0
(4) Jack Filhart, TR, def. Luke Roettger 6-4, 6-3
(1) Dylan Pham/Zach Burge, M, def. Vincent Schuehle/Nico Ferraro 6-1, 2-6, 6-4
(2) Aidan Wald/Max Hendrickson, M, def. Isak Christopherson/Zed Silberman 6-4, 7-6 (2)
(3) Nathan Ivascu/John Shillcox, TR, def. Reese Nelson/Charlie Swanson 7-6 (5), 6-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.