After a long two weeks of weather delays, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs tennis team hit the outdoor courts for just the second time this season Tuesday— this time to open the schedule, with a 5-2 home win over Two Rivers. 

It was a rare Minnesota tennis opener in warm weather as they Zephyrs and Warriors played high 70’s sunshine.

