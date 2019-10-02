Mahtomedi’s No. 3 ranked tennis team closed the regular season with a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Woodbury at home Monday.
Woodbury won the first three matches completed, all in singles, including No. 5 ranked senior Delaney Schurhamer beating No. 9 eighth-grader Annika Munson at No. 1.
However, Mahtomedi swept the rest and finished the schedule with a 14-2 record, on a warm and humid late September day.
"I knew Woodbury had a solid team this year,” said Mahtomedi coach Aaron Freer, about adding the Royals to the schedule.
“I underestimated just how talented they are, and they could have taken this one from us. They have a great group of players and I really like their coaches, some of the most positive and kind people I've encountered.”
Mahtomedi freshmen Mari Meger and Sonya Potthoff also lost in singles at No. 3 and 4.
The comeback started with Lauren Splett closing a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2, giving the Zephyrs a chance to win by sweeping doubles. Which they did.
Seniors Sarah Hoffman and Elena Carlson won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1, rallying from a 3-0 deficit in the second set. Chloe Irvine and Annika Hillstrom, also seniors, won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2. Irvine’s powerful backhand down the line on match point put the the exclamation point on the win.
That left it up to 3-doubles with Zephyr juniors Alayna Schwieters and Kayla Meslow dueling Carley Tuman and Megan Nelson. The Zephyr duo won the first set 6-4 and were trailing 3-2 in the second when the other matches were all ended and the players and fans started to gather around their court. They fell behind 4-3, 5-4, and 6-5 but scrambled back to 6-6 and won the tiebreaker 7-2.
The Zephyrs got the No. 1 seed at the Section 4AA meeting in the evening, followed by No. 4 ranked Mounds View, Stillwater and Centennial. The Zephyrs will host a quarterfinal match Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Mahtomedi’s losses have come against the two No. 1 ranked teams, Edina (Class AA) and Blake (Class A).
Mahtomedi 4, Woodbury 3
Singles — (1) Delaney Schurhamer, W, def. Annika Munson 6-0, 6-1 (2) Lauren Splett, M, def. Julie Nguyen 6-1, 6-2 (3) Brittany Nguyen, W, def. Mari Meger 6-1, 6-0 (4 Natalie Mercill, W, def. Sonya Potthoff 6-0, 6-1
Doubles — (1) Elena Carlson/Sarah Hoffman, M, def. Ashley Nguyen/Ashley Stroebel 6-1, 6-4 (2) Chloe Irvine/Annika Hillstrom, M, def. Kate Mcglinch/Anvitha Miryala 6-4, 6-1 (3) Alayna Schwieters/Kayla Meslow, M, def. Carley Tuman/Megan Nelson 6-4, 7-6 (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.