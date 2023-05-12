Mahtomedi eked out a 4-3 win over Minneapolis Washburn, played at White Bear Yacht Club, on Thursday. Mixing up the lineup, the Zephyrs won at 1 and 2 singles with Brandon Pham 6-4, 6-3, and Jack Allaben 7-5, 7-2, while losing at 3 and 4 with Max Hendrickson 6-4, 6-0, and Eli Hendrickson 6-1, 6-1. In doubles, Sam Rathmanner/Aidan Wald won 6-1, 6-1, and Dylan Pham/Zach Burge won 6-7 (5), 6-2, 10-3, at 1 and 2. Luke Roettger/Reese Nelson lost 6-1, 6-2. Mahtomedi (13-5) will close the regular season at Duluth East on Saturday.

