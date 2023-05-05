Mahtomedi (10-4) edged St. Paul Harding 4-3 in a non-conference match on Thursday. In singes, Brandon Pham lost to Ashton Adsorb 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1. Jack Allaben, Dylan Pham, and Aidan Wald cruised at 2, 3 and 4 singles, winning 36 of 37 games. Sam Rathmanner, normally at 1-singles, teamed with Luke Roettger to win 1-doubles 6-2, 6-3. Harding (9-10) won the other dubs, over Zach Burge/Max Hendrickson 6-2, 3-6, 10-6  and over Tommy Bengtson/Charlie Swanson 6-1, 6-3.

