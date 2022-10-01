The Mahtomedi Zephyrs and White Bear Lake Bears closed their regular season with a non-conference match at the very pleasant venue of White Bear Yacht Club in mild weather Friday afternoon.
Mahtomedi nipped the Bears 4-3 with matches taking place in two shifts on the four lakeside courts.
The Zephyrs won two of the three doubles matches, which is the Bears’ strength, with Campbell Albers/Kate Hoffman edging Alexina Erickson/Alex Reiland in three sets at No. 1.
Mari Meger, Lily Carlson and Sonya Potthoff/Megan Langer also won for Mahtomedi. Nicole Murphy, Kaylee Zimmerman and Anna Sommerhause/Ella Skeie won for the Bears.
The Bears finished the regular season 12-7. Mahtomedi finished 10-6. The Zephyrs earned a higher seed for the Section 4AA tournament, starting Tuesday.
SINGLES — (1) Mari Meger, M, def. Ellia Groneberg 6-1, 6-0 (2) Nicole Murphy, WBL, def. Kathryne Foley 7-6, 6-3 (3) Kaylee Zimmerman, WBL, def. Mallory Langer 6-1, 6-0 (4) Lily Carlson, M, def. Sabrina Thompson 7-6, 6-1
DOUBLES — (1) Campbell Albers/Kate Hoffman, M, def. Alexina Erickson/Alex Reiland 7-5, 3-6, 10-4 (2) Sonya Potthoff/Megan Langer, M, def. Tally Domschot/Annika Norman 6-4, 6-1 (3) Anna Sommerhause/Ella Skeie, WBL, def. Olivia Bengtson/Katherine Smith 6-3, 6-2
