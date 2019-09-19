Mahtomedi stayed unbeaten in conference, while honoring their seniors, on Thursday.
After their 6-1 win over Hastings, the Zephyrs are 5-0 in the Metro East by a combined score of 34-1.
The Zephyrs honored seniors Sara Hoffman, Elena Carlson, Annika Hillstrom and Chloe Irvine.
Hoffman and Irvine have been playing varsity since seventh grade, and Carlson and Hillstrom since ninth grade — a combined 20 years of varsity experience. Their parents made signs and brought flowers in their final home conference.
"It's pretty rare to see a group of girls have so much history together on the tennis court,” coach Aaron Freer said. “Even as a first-year coach, you can tell that they have so many memories and experiences together that make them great tennis players and strong voices of leadership for our team."
The No. 6 ranked Zephyrs, coming off a 5-2 win over No. 3 Mounds View the day before, were “on guard” against mental fatigue and underestimating the next foe, Freer said.
“I think the team did a good job coming back to the courts a day after a huge win over Mounds View and showed they were ready to go against Hastings."
Mahtomedi will face No.1 ranked Edina there Monday, among four matches remaining the regular season. They’ll close out conference play against Tartan on Tuesday and Simley on Thursday. Simley is the only other team unbeaten in conference. The regular season finale will be against Woodbury on Sept. 30.
Mahtomedi 6, Hastings 1
Singles — (1) Annika Munson, Mah, def. Anri Sakakibara 6-1, 6-0 (2) Lauren Splett, Mah, def. Amy Roach 6-1, 6-0 (2) Mari Meger, Mah, def. Charlotte Kranz 6-2, 6-3 (4) Claire Keller, H, def. Liv Kent 7-5, 6-3
Doubles — (1) Elena Carlson/Sarah Hoffman, Mah, def. Erika Henrichs/Skylar Tjomsland 6-2, 6-0 (2) Annika Hillstrom/Chloe Irvine, Mah, def. Mya Green/Audrey Langworthy 6-4, 6-3 (3) Alayna Schwieters/Kayla Meslow, Mah, def. Jamie Friberg/Autumn Winkler 6-3, 6-2
