Mahtomedi lost matches to Hill-Murray 4-3 on Friday and Elk River 6-1 on Saturday, falling to 3-5 for the season. Hill-Murray swept singles, beating Mallory Langer 4-6, 6-1, 6-0; Lily Carlson 7-5, 6-1; Alayna Bartylla 6-4, 6-3; and Stella Schroeder 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. Mahtomedi swept doubles as Kate Hoffman/Katherine Smith won 6-4, 6-1; Olivia Bengtson/Greta Munson won 6-0, 6-0 and Molly Moffit/Hanna Maslow won 6-4, 6-4. The lone point against the Elks came from Moffit/Langer at 3-doubles 6-1, 3-6, 10-8. The Zephyrs had Bartylla, Carlson, Amber Schaefer and Maslow in singles, and Hoffman/Smith and Bengtson/Munsun (who lost a third set 12-10) at 1 and 2 doubles.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.