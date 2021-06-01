The Mahtomedi Zephyrs are headed for the state tennis tournament after climbing out of a deep hole to topple Mounds View 4-3 for the Section 4AA championship on Friday, May 28.
The No. 9 ranked Zephyrs will take a 19-5 record into the state Class AA tournament June 8-9 at Prior Lake High School. No. 5 ranked Mounds View finished 14-6.
Mounds View was the No. 1 section seed, the reigning state champion from 2019, and had won the last six section championships. (There was no spring sports season last year.)
Playing on their home courts, the Mustangs quickly took a 3-0 lead as Bjorn Swenson, Christo Alex, and Emmanuel Alex breezed at 1-2-3 singles, winning 36 of 37 games.
Mahtomedi would not lose again.
Dylan Pham got their first point, closing out a 6-1, 6-0 decision at 4-singles. Next off the court were Jack Allaben and Sam Kalkman with a 6-3, 6-4 win at 2-doubles, then Sam Rathmanner and Wyatt Hanson with a 6-1, 6-2 win at 1-doubles.
That left it up to No. 3 doubles. Mahtomedi’s David Azcona and Evin Soutstad had lost the first set to Sidharth Sharma and Peter Culp 3-6, and trailed early in the second set, but scrambled back to win that one 6-4, then locked up the championship taking the third set 6-2.
The state tournament entries so far are Rochester Mayo, Orono (16-4), East Ridge (17-3), Wayzata (21-0), and Duluth East (22-6).
Mahtomedi 4, Mounds View 3
SINGLES — (1) Bjorn Swenson, MV, def. Will Lieberman 6-0, 6-0 (2) Christo Alex, MV, def. Brandon Pham 6-1, 6-0 (3) Emmanuel Alex, MV, def. Adam Radabaugh 6-0, 6-0 (4) Dylan Pham, Mah, def. Philip Apel 6-1, 6-0
DOUBLES — (1) Sam Rathmanner/Wyatt Hanson, Mah, def. Johnny Yue/Yatharth Sharma 6-1, 6-2 (2) Jack Allaben/Sam Kalkman, Mah, def. Luke Turkington/Josh Lange 6-3, 6-4 (3) David Azcona/Evin Sougstad, Mah, def. Sidharth Sharma/Peter Culp 3-6, 6-4, 6-2
