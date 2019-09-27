The Metro East tennis championship was on the line as Mahtomedi and Simley, the two unbeatens, converged Thursday in the final conference match.
Mahtomedi emerged as champion with a 5-2 conquest of Simley in Inver Grove Heights. The Zephyrs finished 7-0 and the Spartans 6-1.
"That's the closest 5-2 match I've been part of the last several years,” said Aaron Freer, the Zephyrs first-year head coach and former assistant. “It seemed like it could have easily gone either way. I'm proud of our team for battling through a tough match.”
Mahtomedi (13-2) won at one, two, and three singles, with Mari Meger at No. 3 picking up the clincher. The Zephyrs were up 3-1 at the time.
"You could tell we were all pretty nervous watching these last three matches,” Freer said, “hoping for someone to step up to claim the fourth and deciding point."
Annika Munson got the first point at 2-singles, beating Catie Thoemke 6-2 6-0. Simley pulled even with senior Jenna Bezek winning 6-0, 7-5 over Zephyr freshman Campbell Albers in her first singles match.
Lauren Splett wrapped up a 6-0, 6-1 win over Clara Theme at No. 1 singles for the second point. It was 3-1 after Zephyr seniors Sarah Hoffman and Elena Carlson prevailed 6-1, 2-6, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles over Cayla Friemann/Shelli Muller.
“The match didn't feel safe in the slightest,” Freer said. “Simley was battling hard and our players were feeling that pressure. It was a good test of adversity that will hopefully prepare us well for the postseason."
Meger won the first set 6-3, dropped the second 6-7 in a tiebreaker, and was about to begin her third set when teammates Annika Hillstrom and Chloe Irvine sent No. 2 doubles to a third set, having split 3-6, 6-3.
Meger plowed through the third set 6-1 against Annah Ahern to seal the match and conference title.
Irvine/Hillstrom dropped the third set 6-4 to Erin Borchard/Sarah Borchard, after which Zephyr juniors Liv Kent and Alayna Schwieters got the final point over Carissa Thomas/Nicole Estephan 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
It’s been a grueling couple weeks for the No. 3 ranked Zephyrs with six dual meets including a 5-2 win over No. 3 Mounds View and a 5-2 loss to No. 1 Edina.
“This is the point in the season that the mental fatigue begins to set in,” Freer said. “I feel like we kind of peaked with our intensity in the Mounds View match and we've been trying to reclaim that level ever since.”
Mahtomedi will Woodbury on Monday to close out their regular season schedule, and will then turn its focus to the Section 4AA tournament which includes Mounds View.
Mahtomedi 5, Simley 2
Singles — (1) Lauren Splett, Mah, def. Clara Thoemke 6-0, 6-1 (2) Annika Munson, Mah, def. Catie Thoemke 6-2, 6-0 (3) Mari Meger, Mah, def. Anna Ahern 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1 (4) Jenna Bezek, Sim, def. Campbell Albers 6-0, 7-5
Doubles — (1) Elena Carlson/Sarah Hoffman, Mah, def. Cayla Friemann/Shelli Muller 6-1, 2-6, 6-0 (2) Erin Borchard/Sarah Borchard, Sim, def. Annika Hillstrom/Chloe Irvine 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 (3) Alayna Schwieters/Liv Kent, Mah, def. Carissa Thomas/Nicole Estephan 2-6, 6-3, 6-4
