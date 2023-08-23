Mahtomedi picked up a 7-0 win over Centennial on Monday on the Cougars’ courts. The Zephyrs have a 3-1 record.
Mahtomedi 7, Centennial 0
SINGLES
No. 1 — Mallory Langer, M, def. Lauren Klein 1-6, 6-2, 6-2
No. 2 — Alayna Bartylla, M, def. Emma Thompson 6-0, 6
No. 3 — Lily Carlson, M, def. Isabel Yang 6-3, 6-1
No. 4 — Stella Schroeder, M, def. Jenna Orcutt 6-4, 6-3
DOUBLES
No. 1 — Kate Hoffman/Olivia Bengtson, M, def. Elie Fenstermacher/Sophie Wynn 6-3, 6-1
No. 2 — Molly Moffit/Hanna Meslow, M, def. Marina Allen,/Ella Nelson 5-7, 6-2, 1-0 (10)
No. 3 — Greta Munson/Katherine Smith, M, def. Hanna Lofgren/Lola Callahan 6-1, 6-0
