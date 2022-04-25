Mahtomedi hosted a pair of perennial powers from opposite ends of the state Saturday, defeating Duluth East 5-2 and losing to Rochester Century 4-3, indoors at White Bear Lake Lifetime Fitness. It was the 23rd year Mahtomedi has hosted this triangular.
Against Duluth East, the Zephyrs (5-2) swept singles with Sam Rathmanner, Brandon Pham, Jack Allaben and Dylan Pham winning in straight sets.
Stefan Hammerschmidt and Zach Burge won at 2-doubles. Duluth East’s Oscar Lindaman/Colin McShane won an extremely close three-setter at 1-doubles, capped by an 11-9 tiebreaker, over Brennan Eitel/Charlie Diebel.
The Zephyrs were missing two starters (Harlan Molitor and Dylan Pham) when they lost to Rochester Century 4-3.
All three doubles matches were close three-setters. Freshmen Brandon Pham and Zach Burge lost at No. 1 doubles in their first time paired. Seniors Brennan Eitel and Charlie Dieble won at No. 2. With the team score 3-3, sophomore Aidan Wald (in his season debut after an injury) and senior Stefan Hammerschmidt lost the third set 6-2. Sam Rathmanner and Jack Allaben cruised at 1 and 2 singles.
"Century is a well coached team who brings intensity to the court, which I really respect,” coach Aaron Freer said. “It was tough to be down two of our top five guys but it was a great learning experience for our newer players to experience pressure and intensity like this early in the season."
Mahtomedi 5, Duluth East 2
SINGLES — (1) Sam Rathmanner, M, def. Dane Patten 6-2, 6-4 (2) Brandon Pham, M, def. Ryan Delaney 6-1, 6-3 (3) Jack Allaben, M, def. Andre Good 6-1, 6-0 (4) Dylan Pham, M, def. Ben Heffernan 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES — (1)Oscar Lindaman/Colin McShane, DE, def. Brennan Eite/Charlie Diebel 7-6, 6-4tb, 5-7, 11-9tb (2) Stefan Hammerschmidt/Zach Burge, M, def. Tanner Bombardieri/Eli Kramer 6-4, 6-4 (3) Karl Kimber/Chris Kirby, DE, def. Luke Roettger/Max Hendrickson 6-0, 6-0
Rochester Century 4, Mahtomedi 3
SINGLES — (1) Sam Rathmanner, M, def. Henry Kruse 6-1, 6-1 (2) Jack Allaben, M, def. Prabhav Kaginele 6-0, 6-1 (3) Cameron Nelson, RC, def. Max Hendrickson 6-0, 6-0 (4) David Sohn, RC, def. Luke Roettger 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES — (1) Vinay Deep Beeram/Kian Rehfeldt, RC, def. Brandon Pham/Zach Burge 6-3, 7-6, 7-5 tb (2) Brennan Eitel/Charlie Diebel, M, def. Dean Wang/Yang Huang 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 (3) Owen McMaster/Timothy Schroeder, RC, def. Aidan Wald/Stefan Hammerschmidt 6-4, 4-6, 6-2
