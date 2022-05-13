Mahtomedi finished its Metro East Conference schedule unbeaten with 7-0 conquests of Simley on Tuesday and South St. Paul on Thursday. The Zephyrs are 13-2 overall and went 8-0 in the MEC. The lineup against Simley was Jack Allaben, Dylan Pham, Harlan Molitor and Zach Burge in singles, and Sam Rathmanner/Brandon Pham, Charlie Diebel/Stefan Hammerschmidt and Aidan Wald/Brennan Eitel in doubles. The lineup against SSP was Rathmanner, Allaben, Eitel and Luke Roettger in singles, and Diebel/Eitel, Dylan Pham/Hammerschmidt, and Molitor/Wald in doubles.

