The No. 3 seeded Mahtomedi Zephyrs won their Section 4AA quarterfinal match over Stillwater 7-0 at home on Thursday. The Zephyrs face No. 2 Roseville Area in the semifinals there Monday while No. 1 Mounds View hosts White Bear Lake. The championship match will be held Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., at Lifetime Fitness in White Bear Lake. Against Stillwater, winning for the Cougars were Mari Meger, Kathryne Foley, Mallory Langer and Lily Carlson at one through four singles, while Campbell Albers/Kate Hoffman, Sonya Potthoff/Megan Langer, and Olivia Bengtson/Julia Swanson won in doubles.

