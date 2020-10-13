Mahtomedi will close a memorable season with a duel unbeatens against Mounds View after rolling past Stillwater 7-0 in the Section 4AA semifinals on Monday.
The No. 2 seeded Zephyrs (13-0) will take on No. 1 Mounds View on Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., at Mounds View. With no state tournament this year due to the pandemic, this will be the finale for both teams.
Against No. 3 seeded Stillwater (10-4), the Zephyrs posted seven straight-set wins. At the top three singles, Lauren Splett, Annika Munson and Mari Meger won 36 of 40 games. Liv Kent and Nina Vander Louw at No. 1 doubles prevailed 6-4, 6-3 over a duo of stronger servers.
Mahtomedi 7, Stillwater 0
SINGLES
(1) Lauren Splett, M, def Jana Meyers 6-0, 6-2
(2) Annika Munson, M, def Abby Anderson 6-0, 6-1
(3) Mari Meger, M, def Julia Fontaine 6-1, 6-0
(4) Kate Hoffman, Mn, def Abby Kyllo 7-5, 6-4
DOUBLES
(1) Liv Kent-Nina Vander Louw, M, def Allison Benning-Lizzie Holder 6-4, 6-3
(2) Campbell Albers-Alayna Schweiters, M, def Cat Smetana-Keira Murphy 7-5, 6-2
(3) Kayla Meslow-Hanna Bradt, M, def Bryn Wurgler-Mara Doe 7-6 (4), 6-2
