The Mahtomedi Zephyrs, likely to be a top-five ranked team in Class AA, opened the 2020 season with a 7-0 victory over North St. Paul on Thursday, giving up just eight games in seven matches.
Mahtomedi 7, North St. Paul 0
Singles
(1) Lauren Splett, M, def. Cayla Bonn 6-0, 6-0
(2) Annika Munson, M, def. Lucille Woodbury 6-0, 6-0
(3) Mari Meger, M, def. Jenna Rubbelke 6-0, 6-0
(4) Sonya Potthoff, M, def. Alara Yener 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
(1) Liv Kent-Alayna Schwieters, M, def. Faith Freeman-Madelynn Shaw 6-1, 6-2
(2) Campbell Albers-Hanna Bradt, M, def. Erin Sellie-Kiara Clothier 6-0, 6-0
(3) Kate Hoffman-Kayla Meslow, M, def. Jolene Honsa-Elena Martinez 6-0, 6-1
