Mahtomedi remained unbeaten in conference with a 7-0 win over St. Thomas Academy on Thursday in Mendota Heights. The Zephyrs are 6-1 ovrerall.
The Cadets were missing their No. 1 singles players so other players had to move up in the lineup.
Jake Allaben got the first point 6-1, 6-1 at 3-singles, winning 16 straight points to start the match. Adam Radabaugh lost the first game but ruled after that for a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 4. Sam Rathmanner won at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0.
Coach Aaron Freer split up Evin Sougstad and Wyatt Hanson, normally paired in doubles.
Sougstad and Dylan Pham won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2. Up 5-2 in the second set, they withstood a rally by STA that tied the score 5-5. Pham pieced together shots to break the Tommies serve to go ahead 6-5 and Sougstad served out the match with authority.
A rally like that by opponents “can alter the entire momentum of the match,” Freer said, praising the mental strength of his duo to “regroup and not give up.”
Hanson teamed with Brandon Pham and cruised 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
David Azcona won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 3. “He overcame a slow start and navigating the challenge of serving in the gusty winds,” Freer said. He trailed 4-3 in the first set, he pushed ahead 5-4, gave up a game to tie it 5-5, then put it way 7-5.
Mahtomedi 7, St. Thomas Academy 0
SINGLES — (1) Sam Rathmanner, M, def. Chase Konezny 6-1, 6-0 (2) David Azcona, M,def. Thomas Hedman 7-5, 6-3 (3) Jack Allaben, M, def. Matthew Zander 6-1, 6-1 (4) Adam Radabaugh, M, def. TJ Adams 6-2, 6-0
DOUBLES — (1) Evin Sougstad/Dylan Pham, M, def. Matthew Card/Alex Bursey 6-3, 7-5 (2) Brandon Pham/Wyatt Hanson, M, def. Drew Lindstrom/Ben Macedo 6-1, 6-1 (3) Sam Kalkman/Harlan Molitor, M, def. Nolan Andres.Rory O'Meara 6-4, 6-2
