The Mahtomedi Zephyrs edged Roseville Area 4-3 in the Section 4AA semifinals Monday and will face Mounds View in the championship match. Mounds View ousted Stillwater 7-0 in the other semifinal. Roseville’s Nicole Ridenour, ranked No. 3 in the state, beat Mahtomedi’s No. 7 Annika Munson at No. 1 singles. The Zephyrs won two singles and two doubles matches. The No. 2 seeded Zephyrs (16-4) and No. 1 Mustangs (14-2) will duel Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., at White Bear Lifetime Fitness.
Zephyrs 4, Roseville 3
SINGLES — (1) Nicole Ridenour, R, def Annika Munson 6-3, 6-4 (2) Mari Meger, M, def Marit Haugen 6-7, 5-7tb, 6-2, 6-2 (3) Lucy Sundberg, R, def Sonya Potthoff 7-6, 7-5tb, 5-7, 10-8 (4) Kathryne Foley, M, def Minseo Kim 6-2, 6-1
DOUBLES — (1) Campbell Albers/Nina Vander Louw, M, def Sophie Dang/Maddie Sundberg 6-1, 6-1 (2) Kate Hoffman/Megan Langer, M, def Sydney Johnson/Sara Peterson 6-4, 6-3 (3) Melanie Gravdahl/Amy Dang, R, def Olivia Bengtson/Julia Swanson 6-1, 6-1
