White Bear Lake was edged by Hibbing 4-3 on Thursday, with the Warriors sweeping the four singles matches while the Bears won all the doubles. The Bears now have a 4-2 record.
Hibbing 4, Bears 3
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
White Bear Lake was edged by Hibbing 4-3 on Thursday, with the Warriors sweeping the four singles matches while the Bears won all the doubles. The Bears now have a 4-2 record.
Hibbing 4, Bears 3
SINGLES — (1) Abigail Sullivan, H, def. Ellia Groneberg 6-1, 7-5 (2) Mercedes Furin, H, def. Sabrina Thompson 6-0, 6-1 (3) Claire Rewertz, H, def. Kaylee Zimmerman 6-3, 6-2 (4) Bella Vincent, H, def. Mallory Peltier 6-2, 6-0
DOUBLES — (1) Alex Reiland/Alexina Erickson, WBL, def. Opal Valeri/Heidi Rasch 6-4, 6-0 (2) Mia Haskins/Tally Domschot, WBL, def. Bella Jaynes/Aune Boben 6-2, 6-2 (3) Ella Skeie/Anna Sommerhause, WBL, def. Brylee Conda/Erin McCormick 6-0, 6-1
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
The season is fleeting, but there's still time to engage in some quintessential summertime activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.