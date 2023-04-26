Forest Lake pulled several close sets and edged White Bear Lake 4-3 in a conference match Tuesday on the Bears’ courts.
Winning for the Bears (2-3) were Derrick Thomas at 3-singles over Soren Williams 6-2, 7-5; Brock Moor/Travis Domschot at 1-doubles over Braden Anderson/Tucker Pederson 6-2, 7-6; and Colton Knutson/Grady Gallatin at 2-doubles over Brendan March/Kellen Melberg 6-2, 6-0.
