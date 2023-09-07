Eden Prairie dealt Mahtomedi a 6-1 loss on Wednesday. The Eagles (5-4) swept singles, led by Lakshanya Selvakumar foiling Mallory Langer 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1. Mahtomedi’s Lily Carlson, Alayna Bartylla and Stella Schroeder lost at 2-3-4 singles. The Zephyrs (3-3) got their point at 1-doubles as Kate Hoffman/Katherine Smith edged Zadie Walvatne/Maya Varikuti 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. Mahtomedi’s Olivia Bentson/Greta Munson and Hanna Meslow/Molly Moffitt lost at 2-3 doubles.

