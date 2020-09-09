White Bear Lake lost a conference match to East Ridge 5-2 on Tuesday, leaving the Bears with a 2-2 record. Ellia Groneberg and Kaylee Zimmerman won for the Bears at No. 3 and 4 singles. East Ridge handed the Bears No. 1 doubles team of Abby Franta and Maggie Blanding their first loss.
East Ridge 5, White Bear Lake 2
SINGLES
(1) Fabiola Ramirez, ER, def. Alexina Erickson 6-0, 6-3
(2) Taylor Mares, ER, def. Mia Haskins 6-0, 6-2
(3) Ellia Groneberg, WBL, def. Megan Clark 6-0, 6-1
(4) Kaylee Zimmerman, WBL, def. Caroline Schultz 4-6, 7-5, 1-0
DOUBLES
(1) Anna Tokheim-Ella Walter, ER, def. Abby Franta-Maggie Blanding 6-3, 6-1
(2) Allison Benjiman-Annika Griffith, ER, def. Alex Reiland-Joey Sunder 7-6, 6-2
(3) Marryn Morris-Sophia Osuna, ER, def. Betsy Marier-Tally Domschot 6-0, 6-3
