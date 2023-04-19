East Ridge handed White Bear Lake a 5-2 loss on Tuesday. Pulling out close matches for the Bears (2-2) were Andrew Kolenich at 2-singles and Mason Voeller at 4-singles. East Ridge’s Kaushik Buckaroo topped Will Fleming at 1-singles.
SINGLES — (1) Kaushik Bukkuri, ER, def Will Fleming 6-1, 6-1 (2) Andrew Kolenich, WBL, def Tanish Polemreddy 7-5, 6-5 (3) Andrew Sayers, ER, def Derrick Thomas 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 (4) Mason Voeller, WBL, def Antonio Arenas 3-6, 7-5, 7-6
