Seeking to coordinate tennis activities and promote the sport in White Bear Lake, Alan Haskins will host an event called Tennis Day on Saturday, July 27. This was rescheduled from Jan. 20, when it was rained out.
“I love tennis, and I play all year. I want to turn up the volume on tennis in the community,” said Haskins, owner of a marketing firm. He is working with about a dozen tennis moms on this project.
Tennis Day will be held at the Central Middle School courts from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers from the high school team will organize tennis-related games for kids. There will be tents for tennis-related businesses and trainers. The USTA will be represented. The city recreation department has been enlisted as a partner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.