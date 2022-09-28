White Bear Lake clinched a winning record in conference by defeating Park of Cottage Grove 6-1 at home on Tuesday. The Bears are 5-2 in the Suburban East and 11-6 overall. They will close conference play Thursday at East Ridge and the regular season hosting Mahtomedi on Friday at White Bear Yacht Club.
SINGLES — (1) Avrie Morris, P, def. Alexina Erickson 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (2) Ellia Groneberg, WBL, def. Finley Leick 6-3, 6-0 (3) Kaylee Zimmerman, WBL, def. Grace Townsend 6-1, 6-3 (4) Sabrina Thompson, WBL, def. Chloe Newhouse 6-1, 7-5
DOUBLES — (1) Alex Reiland/Tally Domschot, WBL, def. Morgan Leick/Rebecca Etten 6-4, 6-4 (2) Mia Haskins/Nicole Murphy, WBL, def. Camilla Brooks/Pasia Pitkanen 6-1, 6-1 (3) Anna Sommerhause/Ella Skeie, WBL, def. Olivia Evans/Madison Brinkman 7-6, 7-5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.