White Bear Lake picked up its first conference win, over Woodbury 5-2, on Tuesday, sweeping the doubles matches and winning at 3-4 singles. Woodbury’s Nguyen sisters won at 1-2 singles. The Bears are 1-1 in the Suburban East and 5-4 overall.
SINGLES — (1) Brittney Nguyen, W, def Alexina Erickson 6-1, 6-1 (2) Ashley Nguyễn, W, dè Ellia Groneberg 6-0, 6-1 (3) Sabrina Thompson, WBL, def Elise Nail 7-5, 3-6, 10-5 (4) Kaylee Zimmerman, WBL, def Madison Wallin 6-1, 6-4
