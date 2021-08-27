White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.