The White Bear Lake tennis team opened the school’s 2021-22 athletic year with a victory Tuesday, beating Hill-Murray 5-2 at home. “The Bears dominated doubles, and battled hard in singles,” said coach Marla Zitelman.
SINGLES — (1) Claire Rubischko, HM, def Alexina Erickson 6-4, 6-4 (2) Ella Groneberg, WBL, def Olivia Katz 6-2, 6-3 (3) McKenna Foley, HM, def Lucy Saari 6-1, 6-4 (4) Olivia Klepac, HM, der Kaylee Zimmerman 6-4, 6-4
DOUBLES — (1) Cate Kungas/Maggie Blanding, WBL, def Emma Vashe/Mia Haskins 6-2, 6-2 (2) Alex Reiland/Talia Domschot, WBL, def Liz Lefeber/Ella Netland 6-2, 6-0 (3) Anna Sommerhaug/Joey Sunder, WBL, def Rachel Herrman/Meghan Rose 6-3, 6-12
