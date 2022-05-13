White Bear Lake picked up a 6-1 win over Park of Cottage Grove on Thursday. For the Bears (4-8), Will Fleming, Derrick Thomas and Andrew Kolenich won at 1-2-3 singles, while Brock Moor/Travis Domschot, Isaac Thiessen/Colton Knutson and Martin Hennig/Grady Gallatin won at 1-2-3 doubles. Tyler McKeague lost a 3-setter at 3-singles.
