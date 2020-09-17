alwxina

Alexina Erickson lost a close 3-setter at No. 1 singles.

 Bruce Strand

White Bear Lake tennis defeated Irondale 5-2 at home on Tuesday, improving to 3-4 for the season. In singles, Irondale’s Emily Rupp edged Alexina Erickson 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1. The Bears took 2-3-4 singles. Mia Haskins won 7-6 (1), 6-1; Elia Groneberg won 6-2, 6-7 (1), 10-0; and Kaylee Zimmerman won 6-1, 6-0. In doubles, Maggie Blanding and Anna Franta prevailed 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1. Alex Reiland and Betsy Marier lost a close one at No. 2, 12-10 in the third set, Joey Sunder and Tally Domschot won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.

