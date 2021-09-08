White Bear Lake won a conference match over Cretin-Derham Hall 5-2 on Tuesday in St. Paul. The Bears have a 4-1 overall record, 3-0 in the conference. The score probably would have been 6-1 but the Bears No. 3 doubles had to quit when leading 6-4, 3-0 due to an injury.
SINGLES — (1) Morgan Redden, CDH, def Alexina Erickson 6-0, 6-3 (2) Ellia Groneberg, WBL, def Anna Holm 6-7, 2-6tb, 6-2, 10-5 (3) Kaylee Zimmerman, WBL, def Audrey Graham 6-1, 7-6, 6-0tb (4) Lucy Saari, WBL, def Norah Barrett 6-1, 6-2
DOUBLES — (1) Alex Reiland/Maggie Blanding, WBL, def Megan Delsing/Ryan Courtney 6-2, 6-4 (2) Mia Haskins/Tally Domschot, WBL, def Tavery Un/Piper Lee 6-2, 6-2 (3) Maria Lewis/Maddie Hertle, CDH, def Betsy Marier/Anna Sommerhause 4-6, 0-3, retired
