Kaylee

Kaylee Zimmerman won at 3-singles against Centennial and was one of nine seniors in their final home match.

 Brennan Schachtner

White Bear Lake's seniors-led tennis squad won its Section 4AA quarterfinal match over Centennial 5-2 at home Thursday.

My nine seniors had their last home match. It was bittersweet, On to preparing for one of the top 10 teams in state next week!” reflected coach Marla Zitelman.

