White Bear Lake's seniors-led tennis squad won its Section 4AA quarterfinal match over Centennial 5-2 at home Thursday.
“My nine seniors had their last home match. It was bittersweet, On to preparing for one of the top 10 teams in state next week!” reflected coach Marla Zitelman.
The Bears (14-7) face top-seeded Mounds View there Monday at 4 p.m.
Against Centennial, in singles, Ellia Groneberg beat Katrina DeBoer 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1; Kaylee Zimmerman beat Anna Peterson 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3; and Sabrina Thompson beat Addison Slotsve 6-3, 6-0 at No. 4.
In doubles, Tally Domschot/Annika Norman topped Isabel Yang/Ella O’Hearn 6-3, 6-3, and Anna Sommerhause/Ella Skeie defeated Emma Thompson/Ellie Fenstermacher 7-5, 6-2 at No. 3.
“The Bears were lacking energy but came out with the team win,” Zitelman said.
Centennial’s points came from Anna Jarpy/Lauren Klein beating Alex Reiland/Alexina Erickson 4-6, 7-5,10-8 at No. 1 doubles, and Anya Sudgen over Nicole Murphy 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. Centennial finished 11-8.
