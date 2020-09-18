White Bear pulled out three close matches, and swept the doubles points, to get past Forest Lake 4-3 on Thursday.
The Bears (4-4) lost the top three singles matches, but Kaylee Zimmerman won 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles, and swept the doubles.
Abby Franta and Maggie Blanding won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Betsy Marier and Alex Reiland won 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 at No. 2, while Joey Sunder and Tally Domschot prevailed 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3.
"Betsy Marier and Alex Reiland stepped it up yesterday in their third set," coach Marla Zitelman said, "and we watched a different doubles team play the third -- their feet were much quicker and there was so much more emotion in their match. They really wanted the win for their team, and I saw a lot of doubles strategies we’ve been working on come full circle in their match."
Alexina Erickson, Mia Haskins and Ellia Groneberg lost in straight sets at 1-2-3 singles.
The Bears have two conference meets left, along with the conference tournament, in the regular season.
Erickson, a sophomore, is the team's top player and faces the other team's best each match. She has not won yet.
"It can be draining to play the top player on a team every match, and mentally draining too," Zitelman said. "At one singles you either get a girl who is one of the top singles players in the state or a 'backboard;' I’ve seen definite improvement in her game ... She will gain so much from playing this position as a sophomore. We are really focusing on the mental side of her game; her strokes are all there."
